One dead after overnight shooting in Wapato

WAPATO, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a shooting near Wapato Monday night. The Yakima County Coroners Office says that the victim died of a gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning

Right now, Police are investigating the case.

This brings the number of homicides in Yakima County to 19 this year. 

This story is developing.

