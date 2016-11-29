Company re-announces recall of Gree manufactured dehumidifiers

NBC RIGHT NOW - A recall of about 2.5 million dehumidifiers has been re-announced after 450 fires and 19 million dollars in property damage.

The recall by manufacturer Gree involves dehumidifiers sold in varying shapes, sizes, and colors under 13 different brands, including Frigidaire, GE, and Kenmore.

The company first announced the recall in 2013. It's been both updated and expanded since then, and even re-announced in 2014. But people are still using the units, so the company is re-announcing the recall again.

You can click here to log on and see if your dehumidifier is covered in the recall and to get a refund.