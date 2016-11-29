Tri-Cities Cancer Center participates in #GivingTuesday and invites the community to join in

Kennewick, WA - Giving Tuesday is a global day, all about supporting charities and important causes. Locally, there are many organizations and people taking part in the special day.

#GivingTuesday is fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation will be camping out in the rear lot of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center for 24-hours to celebrate #GivingTuesday and to bring awareness and recognition to their cause. During the 24-hours the Center Foundation organizers will be conducting a "Social Media-A-Thon" to showcase the important collaboration the Center has with the community.

The event goes from 8 a.m., November 29th to 7 a.m. on November 30th, the community is invited to head out and check out the Cancer Center at 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., or go online to help fulfill the wish-lists of patients.

For more information on the event, and how you can give back to Tri-Cities Cancer Center, click here.

To find out other ways you can get involved in Giving Tuesday, click here and remember to use the hashtag #GivingTuesday to share how you're participating in the special day.