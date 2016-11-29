Benton PUD "Helping Hands" program

KENNEWICK, WA - Today is the National Day of Giving, also known as “Giving Tuesday”, and is dedicated to focusing on giving back to charitable organizations and people in need on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Benton PUD’s Helping Hands program is an excellent way to help others and participate in “Giving Tuesday”.

The Benton PUD's Helping Hands program provides an opportunity for customers to help others on their electric bill. Year around, Benton PUD customers may donate to Helping Hands with a one-time donation or by requesting an additional amount of $1 or more to be added to their electric bill each month. If a person wants to make a donation to Helping Hands on behalf of someone else, a certificate is available.

Helping Hands contributions are distributed by the Community Action Connections to Benton PUD customers who need help on their bill and meet the guidelines.

During the months of November and December, Benton PUD customer service representatives are encouraging customer donations to the Helping Hands program. Donations are tracked with ornaments on a tree displayed in the lobbies.

“The Helping Hands program is a year-round effort to help others," said Chad Bartram, Manager of Benton PUD. "In November and December, our employees enthusiastically try to increase donations to help as many families as possible."

Donations are accepted in person in Kennewick and Prosser, by phone or by mail. All funds (100%) are distributed to Benton PUD customers who meet the program guidelines. Donations to Helping Hands are tax deductible.