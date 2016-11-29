Local outdoor decorating pros offer their top three tips for holiday lighting

KENNEWICK, WA - Even though Christmas is just a few short weeks away, the decorating pros at Christmas Decor franchises nationwide assure homeowners that it’s not too late to decorate.

The key, according Jerol Mariotti of Christmas Decor by Senske Lawn and Tree - Kennewick, a franchise member of the Christmas Decor network in Kennewick, is not to be distracted by the endless décor possibilities, but to create a plan that is focused and designed for maximum impact with minimum stress. Mariotti offers the following tips for achieving a professional result from your holiday decorating efforts:

1. Less is more when it comes to holiday lighting.

Don’t crowd your lawn with too many colors and themes. Whether your preference is colored lights, white lights, or a combination of both, avoid the “Clark Griswold” approach and don’t try to blanket your property and landscaping with countless strings of bulbs. With holiday lighting, as with year-round outdoor lighting and landscaping, a simple, classic approach is more attractive, safer, and more cost-effective, too.

2. Focus on a central landscape feature

Take a good look at your home and yard and identify the features that really stand out. These might include a huge evergreen that would look amazing covered in lights or a front entrance just waiting to be draped with twinkling garland and flanked by festive greenery. Circle driveways, porches and patios can all pop, as well, with a hint of colored lighting on structures and greenery.

3. Spread the wealth

After you have identified the decorating focal point for your holiday lighting design, look for ways to enhance other areas of your yard and home. Simply stringing lights along pathways, landscape plants, windows and roof lines can result in an overall lighting design that looks warm and welcoming.

For homeowners with a vision for their holiday lighting but no time to implement it, and for homeowners who don’t know where to begin, it’s not too late to call in the holiday décor specialists from Christmas Decor by Senske Lawn and Tree - Kennewick. Their pros offer an affordable, full-service decorating solution, working with home and business owners in the Kennewick area to design, install, take down and store top-quality, high impact outdoor lighting, décor and special effects that light up the holidays.