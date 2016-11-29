Keep your holiday deliveries safe from theft this season

YAKIMA, WA - This holiday season, millions of packages are being delivered nationwide.

But when you order an item to your home or someone sends a gift, is it safe sitting on your doorstep until you're home from work?

Yakima's Shipping Shop plans to send out over 5,000 packages in December alone, and says that stolen packages are more common than you might think.

"Last year for example, we heard stories about, there was a car that was following a UPS truck," says Shipping Shop owner Nicholas Kline. "So, the UPS driver was aware of that, and noticed once he made a delivery, that somebody pulled up to that house, [went] around the door and came back."

After hearing about that incident, one customer opened up a mail box at the Shipping Shop and has used it ever since.

"Every day, I come in and check my mail, and I really don't use our regular post office box in front of the house anymore," customer Jori Moore says. "I feel more secure to come and get my mail here."

Luckily, the Shipping Shop says there are many ways you can avoid having your packages stolen.

"[With] a facility like this, for example, you can send it here, we're gonna sign for your package, we'll hold it until you get off work, or on your break, you can come up and pick it up," says Kline.

Kline says you can also indicate to your delivery service to require a signature for drop-off, or say you'd like it delivered to a side door or somewhere else it can be hidden.

You can also have the package delivered to your place of work or the house of a neighbor who will be home...Kline also suggests buying a security camera, real or fake, to deter thieves.