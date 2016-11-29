Domestic Violence Services Christmas Family Sponsorship program

KENNEWICK, WA - Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties (DVS) is seeking local businesses, groups and individuals to adopt survivors of domestic violence and their children for Christmas.

Every year DVS coordinates the sponsorship of domestic violence survivors and their families for Christmas. Sponsors provide the family with, at minimum, new gifts for each family member, but may also provide food, decorations and meet other needs.

For survivors of domestic violence, maintaining normal routines and traditions in times of crisis is important in nurturing the resilience and healing for their families. Many of our clients struggle to make ends meet day-to-day, but the struggle is especially difficult during the holiday season. By sponsoring a family you are truly helping some of the most vulnerable members of our community

Domestic Violence Services provides emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis line, legal advocacy, support groups, resources and referrals, community education, children’s services, emergency shelter, and other support services for domestic violence survivors and their children.

In an average year DVS provides the following services:

Answer over 11,000 calls to crisis line;

Shelter 165 women, 180 children, and 4 men.

Over 5,700 bed-nights provided.

Assist with 300 Protection Orders & Restraining Orders

Serve 1,000 clients with legal services

For more information about Domestic Violence Services, local awareness events, or to make a donation, contact Sami at (509) 735-1295.