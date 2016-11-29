Pasco water line flushing program continues

PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco Public Works Department will be continuing the Unidirectional Flushing (UDF) program on the water system in central Pasco on Wednesday, November 30th. The UDF program will help to ensure the City’s water customers continue receiving high-quality drinking water. Flyers are attached with a map of the area slated for flushing.

Unidirectional flushing, or UDF, is a relatively new method of routine maintenance that consists of flushing the City’s water mains at specific zones. Flushing the system at a high velocity cleanses the water pipe’s inner walls and removes a variety of naturally occurring debris and sediment.

Most importantly, the process ensures the City’s residents will continue receiving high quality potable water. In addition to producing high quality water, UDF uses less water than the old flushing methods. This means lower costs by reducing staff hours, vehicle use, fuel and wasted water supplies.

What to Expect During the Program: