Live-musical: Come, Let Us Adore Him

Dozens of volunteers in the Yakima community are preparing for the annual live-musical production depicting Christ’s birth called “Come, Let Us Adore Him.” The event is scheduled to run from Thursday, December 1st and Friday, December 2nd at 7pm and Saturday, December 3rd at 11 am and will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 705 South 38th Ave. in Yakima. This is a one-hour, family-friendly event.

Local artist, Eydie Borup has artistically created a set that transforms the church’s stage into a realistic replica of what Jerusalem would have looked like a Christ’s time. The detailed touches of handcrafted sheep, donkeys, camels, and the manger set the stage for the talented cast. Each cast member is adorned with costumes that will take you back into time. You will not be disappointed with the musical ability of this year’s cast.

There is no entrance fee and the event is open to the public. All showings are accessible for anyone with a disability. For more information contact: Sara Ditto at dittofam@gmail.com or 509-972-2160.