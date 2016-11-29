Harvest Outreach: reaching out to those in need

KENNEWICK, WA - Harvest Outreach started as a small storage shed, not much at the time...but today it has grown into a 16,000 square foot warehouse.

This is where they feed about 30,000 people every year, giving away more than 400,000 pounds of food and supplies every year that is donated by local grocery stores and through other avenues.

A common theme we see with stories about food banks are hesitations some people have about using these services in times of need, but Harvest Outreach's Director of Harvest says they're starting to see more families come through...families that are starting to become less reluctant to receive the help they need.

"Now we're seeing a lot more families, and they're bringing more families in, because they know people," said Dan Kasparek. "Word of mouth is the number one form of publicity that you could ever find in advertisement, so we want to be able to encourage people. If you know someone, let us know, or let them know so we can help them."

Kasparek adds that, like other food banks and service organizations in the area, this time of the year is the busiest as more people in need show up to receive services from area groups.

Kasparek says there is no competition between food banks or service organizations, that it's all about making sure people have access to food and other necessities in times of need.

Harvest Outreach is part of Word of Faith Center in Kennewick, and they do a lot more than just a food bank. They provide a soup kitchen and give away clothes, furniture, and household items as well.