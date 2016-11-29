Yakima business cleaning up after car crashes through storefront

YAKIMA, WA - While many businesses are ready for the Christmas season, the owner of a Mail-N-More in Yakima finds herself making major repairs to her store after a car crashed into it.

The crash happened at the Mail-N-More at 5808 Summitview Avenue on Monday morning. The car went through the glass front, damaging the property and coming to a stop after it hit a beam inside of the store.

Employee of seven years David Nuñez was in the store when the crash happened.

"I was sorting the mail like normal and then I just hear a big crash," said Nuñez. "So my first reaction is to run to the front and just make sure that everything is okay. So when I see that the car is coming in, I'm just in shock."

Nuñez quickly helped the driver, an elderly woman who was going to the store to ship some items. His first priority was making sure she was safe, but her first priority was something a little different.

"So the first thing she says is, 'Can you please get the packages out', and I'm like, 'Well look what happened' and she was like, 'Get the packages out' and I did," said Nuñez.

The driver said the crash was a result of her stepping on the wrong pedal.

Although no one suffered any major injuries, the store owner along with Nuñez are worried that the appearance of the shop will affect business, especially during their busiest time of the year.

"You see a business like that and you're like, 'They are not open. Are they open? What's going on?'" said Nuñez. "A lot of people were asking 'What's going on', asking 'Are you okay'. Hopefully everything goes good and people still want to ship out packages."

Even though repairs will take weeks, Nuñez wants people to know that they are open and ready to help customers.