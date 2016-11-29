Shelby SuperCars prepares to continue construction on new headquarters

WEST RICHLAND, WA - Shelby SuperCars is the company behind America's fastest car and the nation's only Super Car Headquarters. The company's founder, Jarod Shelby, said back in 2013 that the Tri-Cities would have a brand new 40,000 square foot facility by now, but that's not the case.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky went to a presentation to find out the latest on this facility and learned that the company broke ground on the $6 million project back in 2013, with expectations for it to be up and running by now. However, financial complications put a red light on the project.

Tonight, Shelby explained his circumstances to West Richland City Council members. He said banks look at a project like this - selling a car for a million and a half dollars - as risky.

So after he found what he thought to be the right fit with a program affiliated with a Wells Fargo branch in Florida, he later realized he was a part of a bigger financial scam.

"After our first couple of funding draws, there became some delays," Shelby said. "Through Wells Fargo bank what was supposed to be 60-day draws, turned into 90 days, 120 days and continued month after month."

The site's headquarters has been covered in weeds these past few years, but if you check it out now, you'll see that they've been cleared out in preparation to start building again. Construction is set to begin next month and Shelby says it will take about 8 months to complete depending on winter conditions.

Shelby says he hopes the headquarters will attract high-end tourists and clients into the area. He also says the facility should create 10 jobs in the first year once it's open and 25 jobs in the first three years. There will be a museum and also a showroom open to the public so people can see how this car is built.