Downtown Pasco becoming more festive as we near December

PASCO, WA - Downtown Pasco is starting to look pretty festive now as the city crews are putting up lights, candy canes, and other decorations this week.

Some local businesses in the heart of downtown Pasco are especially excited for this time of year. Not only does it attract new faces, but for some business owners who have been in Pasco for the last ten years, it reminds them what this part of the city really means.

"People would always say, 'Let's go down to Pasco'," said Eulogio Zarate, the manager at Viera's Bakery. "Downtown Pasco on a Sunday or on a Saturday and before you would see people all over the streets just walking around or looking in the different shops, so I think we're going in the right direction and it's starting good with these decorations."

You can check out the Christmas decorations on Lewis Street around 3rd, 4th, and 5th Avenue. The city of Pasco will light up its Christmas tree at Peanuts Park starting at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th.