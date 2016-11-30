Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers

RICHLAND, WA - Meals on Wheels is in need of volunteers to help in kitchens in Kennewick, Pasco and Richland. Volunteers help package, serve, set-up and clean up in kitchens at the dining sites, typically one day per week from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., depending on the site. Volunteers will be asked to obtain a Food Handlers card.

The Central Kitchen is in need of volunteers one day a week to help with simple food preparation and clean up.

Volunteer drivers are also needed to deliver warm balanced meals to seniors who are home-bound one day a week and on a substitution basis. Hours are typically from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.