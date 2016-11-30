Caring for a Christmas tree

RICHLAND, WA - There are many things people can do to make their cut Christmas trees last longer. Several places sell trees locally, including Wood's Nursery in Richland. It has been a family business in the same place on Van Giesen Street since the 1960s.



Experts there say the tree you take home needs water as soon as possible, probably within 45 minutes. That way the tree is more apt to continue soaking up water, instead of sealing over and needing a new cut on the base. The sooner you get it after it's been cut from its growing place is good, too. A well cared for tree should last about a month before it is too dried out.



Or, Wood's Nursery offers a truly live tree.



"What we offer is a live tree in burlap. We put it in a pot and sell those. That's something you can plant outside or bring inside for like a week, not as long as a cut tree, that's a disadvantage. But the big advantage is of course you can plant it out in the yard," said Wood's Nursery owner Paul Wood. He also explained the tree could be donated to something like a national forest, as well.



Some enjoy the look of a 'flocked' tree. Flocking a tree is spraying fake snow material onto it. While it is very pretty, trees sprayed with it cannot be recycled and many of the sprays are made with a myriad of chemicals.