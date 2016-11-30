Ellensburg students design handcrafted ornaments for National Tree Lighting display

ELLENSBURG, WA - Ornaments by young local Ellensburg artists will be displayed at President's Park near the White House in Washington, D.C. during the 2016 holiday season. The hand crafted ornaments will adorn the Washington State tree, one of 56 trees representing each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia as part of the America Celebrates display, which surrounds the National Christmas Tree.

In early October, the National Park Service contacted the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) for help in choosing this year's state ornament artists. "We asked one of our grantees, Gallery One Visual Art Center, to engage students from its Community School of Arts program," said ArtsWA Executive Director Karen Hanan. "We're delighted that they accepted the challenge."

"The students were excited to decorate their home state tree and help our nation celebrate the holidays," said Becky Parmenter, Education Coordinator at Gallery One.

Inspired by the natural beauty they found while studying the state's National Parks, the students designed their own favorite scene for the ornaments. Twelve ornaments were selected by lottery to be sent to Washington D.C. The other ornaments will be displayed at Rotary Park in Downtown Ellensburg beginning December 2nd during the First Friday Art Walk.

Gallery One's founding Director, Eveleth Green and her son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Virginia Green, will attend the tree lighting ceremony in Washington D.C. The National Christmas Tree Lighting will be televised on Hallmark Channel on Monday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT.