WRPS release regarding reported odors at AX Tank Farm at Hanford

12/01/16 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - Three Hanford workers - two expressing symptoms - underwent precautionary medical evaluation and were released to return to work after reporting odors this afternoon.

The workers reported an ammonia-like smell outside of a tank farm in an area that does not require use of a supplied-air repirator. No waste-disturbing activities were going on in the area. Industrial hygiene technicians responded and no elevated readings were identified, including ammonia.

PREVIOUS STORY:

RICHLAND, WA - Six Hanford workers - four expressing symptoms - underwent precautionary medical evaluation and have been released to work after reporting odors this morning outside the AX Tank Farm. Three others also reported odors but declined medical evaluation.

The employees were part of a group of workers suiting up for various work projects at AX Farm. They were suiting up in a dressing facility outside the tank farm that does not require use of a supplied-air respirator. The workers in the dressing facility, as well as those already working inside the tank farm, were instructed to exit the area. No waste-disturbing work activities were being conducted inside the farm at the time of the report.

Samples were taken in the area and results are compliant with safety standards. Access to the area has been restored.

