Two local developers team up to improve Rosalma Garden Club Park - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Two local developers team up to improve Rosalma Garden Club Park

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - The Rosalma Garden Club Park located at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Tieton Drive has a new lease on life, thanks to one local developer and one business contractor who gave it a facelift.

Those donors are Hogback Development and Stephens & Sons Construction, who teamed up to make some renovations to the park's appearance.

It was the team who approached the city of Yakima about making these changes and offered to donate labor and materials that were estimated to cost around $20,000.

The city approved, and work on the park started in late October.

What this project did was transform a small, unappealing patch of ground that was left behind after trolley tracks were removed from it.

The new landscape features new trees, ground cover, rocks, gravel, benches, and a concrete pathway.

Yakima Parks & Recreation did help in the installation by preparing the site for the improvements.

Work on the park isn't done yet, however, as there are still plans to install a drip irrigation system next spring.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   