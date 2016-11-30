Two local developers team up to improve Rosalma Garden Club Park

YAKIMA, WA - The Rosalma Garden Club Park located at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Tieton Drive has a new lease on life, thanks to one local developer and one business contractor who gave it a facelift.

Those donors are Hogback Development and Stephens & Sons Construction, who teamed up to make some renovations to the park's appearance.

It was the team who approached the city of Yakima about making these changes and offered to donate labor and materials that were estimated to cost around $20,000.

The city approved, and work on the park started in late October.

What this project did was transform a small, unappealing patch of ground that was left behind after trolley tracks were removed from it.

The new landscape features new trees, ground cover, rocks, gravel, benches, and a concrete pathway.

Yakima Parks & Recreation did help in the installation by preparing the site for the improvements.

Work on the park isn't done yet, however, as there are still plans to install a drip irrigation system next spring.