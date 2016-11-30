New trail project on Candy Mountain is underway

BENTON COUNTY, WA - A brand new trail is on its way to completion on Candy Mountain. Eventually, the goal is to have a trail from Amon Basin all the way to Red Mountain; a total of 21 miles to hike on.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky braved the windy conditions today at Candy Mountain to see the progress that has been made, and she learned that right now about 40% of the trail has been graveled.

Volunteers team up with Friends of Badger Mountain every morning, working to finish the connection between Badger and Candy Mountain.

Trailmaster Jim Langdon with Friends of Badger Mountain, along with a group of six volunteers, proved that they work rain, wind, or shine to try to finish the Candy Mountain trail.

Langdon says the new hiking trails will provide a new, beautiful 360-degree view of the Tri-Cities.

Right now, everyone is focusing on digging and laying gravel down before the winter weather puts a halt on the project.

"The goal is to get all the gravel down before the ground freezes," says Langdon, "so we will still be working after it gets below freezing because it takes a little while for the ground to freeze, but not long."

As far as the completion for the entire project goes, Langdon says there is no official end date.

Volunteers are invited to help every week, Tuesday through Sunday.