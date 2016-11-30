A pint-sized Hawk's nest: one local playground is turning heads

KENNEWICK, WA - Just when you think you've seen it all when it comes to Seahawks fans; from bright green and blue cars and houses to tattoos and even shoes, Reporter Mackenzie Maynard found a pretty big item that one family transformed, and they're bringing a whole new meaning to "Hawk's nest".

"We've always called it the Hawk's nest," said Whitney Franklin as she showed us the playground in their backyard. But this year, they amped things up a bit.

"The paint was flaking off and we knew to protect it we'd need to paint it," Whitney explained.

"We asked the kids what they wanted and that was the first thing they said, was 'Seahawks'," said Steve Franklin, Whitney's husband.

And this decked-out Seahawks themed playground is no big surprise, as they claim to bleed the blue and green.

"It's a really cool thing to have."

From the paint to the carpet inside, it all screams 12th fan.

They've had the playground for about five years now.

"The first year we took our tax return and bought them this," Whitney said.

One thing's for sure: Kaden and Alayna know their playground stands out among the rest.

"Yeah, I think more parents like it," said Steve. "They can kind of come over and let loose, kind of like they would at a park."

And what kid doesn't want their own personal park in their backyard, let alone a Seahawks themed one?

"It's just a really cool thing to play on," said Kaden. "It's fun to have in our backyard, it stands out from the rest."