Advice for staying under that holiday budget

RICHLAND, WA - 'Tis the season for spending. That is, spending more money than you think during this time of year. The average American spends around $1,000 on holiday shopping, a statistic that staggered a few women leaving the Richland Walmart earlier today.

Whether you shop with a plan, use coupons, or make your own gifts, there are plenty of ways to make sure you stick with your holiday budget.

"Start planning early and stick to your plan," said Brian Griffith with Gesa Credit Union. "Once you set that number, once you determine what your family's budget is, don't step outside of that."

It's not just money spent on presents. When you add in holiday food shopping and gifts to bring to those holiday parties, things add up. One great piece of advice is to plan before you pay.

"It can be as simple as setting a firm number on what you want to spend on holiday gifts and then making sure you stick to that number," said Griffith.