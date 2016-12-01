Police investigating after late night assault in Pasco

PASCO, WA - One man is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing outside The Dugout Bar and Grill in Pasco. Police tell us that around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night, two men got into an argument. Witnesses say one man tried to walk away at one point, and then came back and stabbed the other man in the neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition. The man that stabbed him was arrested and booked into Franklin County Jail on charges of first degree assault.

Right now the relationship between the two people is unknown and police are still investigating.