Crews investigating early morning house fire in Pasco

PASCO, WA - Crews are investigating after a house fire broke out early Thursday morning. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 600 Blk. Of N. Cedar Ave.

Crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

Luckily Luis Inzunza, a teenage boy who lives in the house, saw and heard the smoke and was able to get everyone out of the house safely.

Right now, the fire is being investigated as an arson.