Man sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend and her child

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - A man convicted of killing his 18-year-old girlfriend and her toddler in southeastern Washington has been sentenced to life in prison.



26-year-old Prudencio Juan Fragos-Ramirez was given two life sentences Wednesday after being found guilty of two counts of aggravated first-degree murder. He will be imprisoned without the possibility of early release or parole.



Fragos-Ramirez was accused of shooting Maria Cruz-Calvillo in July 2015 because he was possessive and obsessed with her. Authorities say Cruz-Calvillo and her 3-year-old son, Luis Lopez-Cruz, were shot inside a car, which was then set on fire. The burning vehicle was found in a ravine in northern Franklin County.



The defense claimed the mother and son likely were killed by drug dealers. Attorney Scott Johnson says his client maintains his innocence.