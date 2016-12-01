Officer fatally shot while answering domestic call

TACOMA, WA - The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Tacoma, Washington, police officer who was answering a domestic violence call (all times local):



4:30 a.m.



Authorities say the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Tacoma, Washington, police officer has been shot and killed by officers after a lengthy barricade situation.



Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer says the suspect was shot at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, ending an 11-hour standoff. The suspect has not been identified.



Troyer says a girl and a boy, have been found unharmed, and have been taken from the house. He says officers found multiple weapons in the house.



Before the standoff began, a Tacoma officer was shot multiple times while answering a domestic violence call Wednesday. The officer was pronounced dead at a hospital after nightfall Wednesday. The officer has not been identified.



2:15 a.m.



Dozen police held positions around a house early Thursday where a suspect accused of fatally shooting a Tacoma police officer hours earlier was believed still barricaded inside.



The officer was shot multiple times while responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday afternoon.



Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the officer was pronounced dead at the hospital after nightfall.



After the death of the officer, who still hasn't been publicly identified, a procession of law enforcement officers from around the region escorted the body from the hospital to the county medical examiner's office.



After 2 a.m. PST Thursday, the standoff was ongoing with many emergency vehicles with flashing lights and numerous officers posted outside the home where the suspect was thought to be. The neighborhood had been locked down while officers from multiple agencies were "working to bring it to a peaceful resolution."



It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting.