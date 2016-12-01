Person of interest identified in drugging case at Whitman College

WALLA WALLA, WA - Authorities say they have identified a person of interest in an investigation in which students at Whitman College may have been drugged at parties.



Whitman College and Walla Walla Police said Tuesday a student had been identified as a possible source of the drugs distributed to students without their knowledge.



Dean of Students Chuck Cleveland sent a campus email Tuesday saying the person, who authorities haven't named, has withdrawn from the college and is no longer permitted on college property.



Walla Walla Police Department's Narcotics and Gangs division Sgt. Mike Moses said Wednesday that officers searched the student's residence and are waiting for lab results on some items.



Whitman's student newspaper previously reported that at least 10 women had described symptoms consistent with the use of date-rape drugs.