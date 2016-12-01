Statement from Gov. Inslee on shooting of Tacoma Police officer

Governor Jay Inslee gave a statement regarding the events of the Tacoma shooting that resulted in the death of a Tacoma Police Officer. Gov. Inslee said the following:

“Trudi and I send our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of the Tacoma police officer killed tonight in the line of duty. All of Washington grieves with Tacoma, which tonight lost one of their finest.

“Our hearts are with the men and women of the Tacoma Police Department, their families, and their brothers and sisters in law enforcement across Washington.

“In times of crisis, we see the service and resolve of law enforcement as they run towards the danger. Tonight an officer was taken from us while serving his community, and it is a reminder of the sacrifice that these men and women across our state and nation make every day.

“We don’t have all the answers from tonight’s shooting, and the crime scene is still active. I urge everyone in the area to follow law enforcement’s directions during this ongoing incident.”