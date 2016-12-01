White Pass opens Saturday, December 3rd

WHITE PASS, WA - Ski area officials have announced that White Pass Ski Area will open on Saturday, December 3rd. Conditions have improved rapidly with another 6" accumulation over the past 12 hours and forecasts are calling for additional snow. General Manager Kevin McCarthy feels confident that guests will enjoy good early season conditions this weekend.

"I expect to have great coverage on runs like Holiday and Far East while Cascade and the face may have some thin spots typical of early season operation," McCarthy noted. White Pass will also open their Nordic Center for cross country skiing and snowshoeing this weekend.



The current operation plan calls for running Great White, Platter & Carpet Lifts from 8:45 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Brews Brats & Boards Ski Patrol fund-raiser runs from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd.



White Pass is planning for weekend operation for now. For conditions and schedule updates please visit skiwhitepass.com.



CONDITIONS UPDATE

Wednesday, November 30 at 1 pm

Base - Snow

Temp 31° Last 12 Hrs 6" Last 24Hrs 8" Depth at 4,500' 16" 2016/17 Season Total 24"



Summit - Snow