Preliminary results of homeless youth count in Walla Walla released

WALLA WALLA, WA - In June, a preliminary survey found 74 youths ages 13 to 25 in Walla Walla who were confirmed to be homeless. Here are some key findings on those youths:

25 percent were under the age of 18

75 percent were white

64 percent between the ages of 18 and 25 had a GED or high school diploma

26 percent between the ages of 18 and 25 were employed yet still homeless

54 percent between the ages of 18 and 25 were neither working nor in school

48 percent of females were either pregnant or a parent, and over half were custodial parents

35 percent had been in foster care.

50 percent had spent time in detention, jail, or prison

Walla Walla and 21 other communities across the United States are working with Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago in partnership on Voices of Youth Count, a first-of-its-kind national effort aimed at ending youth homelessness.

The next steps in the Voices of Youth Count effort are to aggregate existing data on homeless youths from local agencies, to conduct in-depth interviews with the youths to paint a broader picture of the causes of homelessness, and to perform fiscal and policy reviews for local agencies.