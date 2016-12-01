HAPO VISA helps create cancer awareness with new credit and debit cards

RICHLAND, WA – Crystal Contreras, Communications Director for HAPO Community Credit Union is excited to announce the newest addition of HAPO VISA Cancer Ribbon Credit and Debit Cards. The concept behind the card design is to raise awareness for cancer and give members and employees the opportunity to show support as either a survivor or supporter. In addition to regular contributions, HAPO will be donating $5.00 to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center for every Cancer Ribbon card issued; truly defying expectations.

There are over 30 ribbon options available to print beginning today, December 1st.

HAPO Community Credit Union is dedicated in giving back to the community. Keep your eyes out for other ways they give back all year.

Check out all of the holiday events HAPO is part of:

Free Santa Photos on December 2nd at the HAPO Business Complex on the corner of Clearwater and Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick (7601 W. Clearwater Ave) from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.. There will be free photos with Santa and goodies to enjoy.

Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting and Festivities on December 2nd and 3rd at John Dam Plaza, Howard Amon Park, and the Community Center in Richland.

Visit hapo.org for the complete event schedule. There will be a tree lighting and festivities for all ages!

Police vs. Fire Charity Basketball Game on December 6th at the Southridge High School gym at 6:30 p.m.. Admission is free and donations are welcome. The evening will include a basketball game, and activities for the kids too!

For More Information, Contact:

Crystal Contreras, Communications Director

Direct (509) 943-7102

Crystal.Contreras@hapo.org