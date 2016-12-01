CRIME STOPPERS: Anthony Lee Colbray

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police Department and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Anthony Lee Colbray.

Colbray's last known residence is in Hermiston, Oregon. He is 29 years old (DOB: 12/19/86), African American, 6'3", 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a dollar sign ($) under his left eye.

Colbray has a Felony Warrant for Failure to Appear. His original charge was for Delivery of Cocaine.

The felony warrant is Extraditable from WA, OR, and ID.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

If you have information on a felony crime or person wanted in connection with a felony crime, call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS or (800) 222-TIPS.