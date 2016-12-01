Tale of the traveling Tri-Cities 12 flag

KENNEWICK, WA - Pride from local 12s never wavers. In fact at one Kennewick hotel it waves and waves.

"Like everything, ordered it online somewhere, looking for the biggest Seahawk flag they made, you know and then we bought it," said Clover Island Inn partner and general manager, Mark Blotz.



The biggest he found is a monster eight-by-twelve foot 12 flag.

"Just something fun and different. A fun way to show our support," said Blotz.



Blotz has been a Seahawk fan since he moved to Washington back in the 1970s.



"Not one of the bandwagon fans. Been through a lot of tough times as a lot of Seahawk fans understand,' said Blotz.



In good times and bad the flag has been waving proudly on the roof of the Clover Island Inn since 2012 - mostly.



"This has been on two bus trips. One in 2015 and one in 2016 to CenturyLink Field. We've actually taken it into the stadium, hoisted it up there in the crowd and it was the largest flag I saw there," said Blotz.



Even when the flag is home, Hawks tend to find it.



"A couple of the old alumni fellows still come to town about once a year. They stay here with us when they golf in a tournament. Yeah.. They're pretty tickled to see it up here," said Blotz.



Blotz and the rest of the hotel crew learned the hard way to take the flag down before any big wind storms. One already blew away and it is currently a replacement flag. Once a year or so it is dry-cleaned and it is often inspected to see if it needs to be re-seamed or otherwise taken care of.