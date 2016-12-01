President-elect Trump selects General James Mattis for Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers issued the following statement on the nomination of General James Mattis as the next Secretary of Defense:

"This is great news for our country and for Washington state in particular," said Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers. "General Mattis was born in Pullman and attended Central Washington University. I'm pleased with this nomination, not only because he's one of our own, but because he is superbly qualified to rebuild our military and renew America's commitment to our allies. I am confident he will usher in a new era of strong leadership, and I look forward to his confirmation."

Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers is the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress and the fourth-highest ranking Republican in the House. She is also the longest-serving woman in Republican leadership and was recently appointed to serve as a vice chair of the Trump Transition Team.

CINCINNATI, OH - President-elect Donald Trump announced his pick for Secretary of Defense today.

Trump said at a post-election victory rally in Cincinnati tonight that he will nominate Marine Corps General James Mattis to lead the defense department.

Trump referred to Mattis by his nickname "Mad Dog" in a tweet on Sunday, describing him as "a true General's General."

Mattis graduated from Columbia High School in Richland in 1968.

He retired in 2013 after serving as the commander of the U.S. Central Command.