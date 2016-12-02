Morning fire in Walla Walla damages apartments, displaces families

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 937 E. Alder St. this morning. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:45 a.m.

The fire originated in Apartment No. 1 in the four-unit house, which is owned by Jeannie Balmer of Walla Walla. The fire was brought under control at 7:30 a.m. One adult female was transported to St. Mary Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Fire District 4 firefighters provided automatic aid. The Red Cross assisted with occupants who were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of first and second floor windows.

In all, 31 firefighters, including 27 from the Walla Walla Fire Department, were on the scene.