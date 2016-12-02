Hometown Harvest Food Drive 2016 Slideshow - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hometown Harvest Food Drive 2016 Slideshow

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, RICHLAND, AND YAKIMA, WA - Check out this year's Hometown Harvest food drive slideshow here!

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures