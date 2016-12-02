Giving back: No matter the reason, it's always important

KENNEWICK, WA - Food Drive day is always one of our favorite days of the year, but none of this would be possible without generous donations from the community.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen spoke with some folks today about why they support local food banks as they dropped off bags of food and cash donations. She wanted to know: why was this such an important cause for them to support?

Many gave the same answer: family.

Maricsa Rivera, a mother of four, knew about the food drive and came to the Safeway location today with two-year-old Benjamin specifically to fill her cart and donate everything she could.

"I have four children of my own," Maricsa said, "so I know the need that most parents have. So, I figured I'd empty my pantry."

Another big reason people wanted to donate today? Because they themselves once needed help from our local food banks.

Whatever your reason for donating may be, all of us here at NBC Right Now just want to say thank you.