Hermiston celebrates their 2nd annual holiday festival

HERMISTON, OR - Last night, the city of Hermiston officially kicked off their holiday season, and Reporter Mackenzie Maynard was there to catch it all.

For the second year in a row, Hermiston shut down its northeast 2nd Street right in front of City Hall - the reason? To spread holiday cheer with lights, lights, and - you guessed it...more lights!

It all started a little after six o' clock. The star of the show was the tree standing about 32 feet tall, covered in about 5,000 lights, and it exceeded the expectations of the people who donated it.

"Totally exceeded our expectations," said the Hardins. "It's been a beautiful tree over the years and it's sad to see it go, but it's a lot of holiday spirit to a lot of holiday people."

And that's just what it did.

"It's very exciting to see downtown Hermiston coming alive."

For the Hardins, they've lived in Hermiston since the 80's.

"Sometimes we don't get a chance to come down here all the time."

Them along with many others, which is why the city of Hermiston has this festival - to bring the community together - one of the many steps apart of the urban renewal project.

"It's going to revitalize the downtown and I'm looking forward to the step-by-step."

And while they're getting closer to that goal, last night's goal was to get everyone in the holiday spirit...and they certainly seemed to have done just that.