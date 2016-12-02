Fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident in West Pasco

A Wapato resident reported a theft of a pickup to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The pickup had been equipped with a GPS locator. The owner of the pickup was able to use a computer program to track the location of the pickup. The pickup was first

PASCO, WA- Pasco Police are currently investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision near Argent and Saratoga in West Pasco.

Around 7 o'clock on Friday night, Argent closed between Road 60 and Road 56 while investigators process the scene.

Police tell us a man was walking in the road when a woman driver hit him. Driving behind the woman was an EMS truck. The paramedics took the man to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and he was pronounced dead there.

The woman is cooperating with police.