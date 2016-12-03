49-year-old woman dies in Zillah car crash

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA- A little after 4 o'clock Friday evening, Washington State Patrol responded to Beam Road and East Zillah Drive for a car crash.

54-year-old Rosendo Villalba-Aguilar was driving southbound of Beam Road with 49-year-old Maria Ayon-Perez when they were both hit after another car drove through the stop sign heading eastbound on East Zillah Drive.

25-year-old Diana Picazo-Villanueva was driving the second car.

At the scene of the accident WSP pronounced Ayon-Perez dead at the scene. Villalba-Aguilar was taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital for injuries.

The other driver was injured but not taken away for medical treatment.

Right now, Washington State Patrol is still investigating and charges are pending.