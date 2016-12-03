Regional SWAT Team responds to active shooter at Shilo Inn

UPDATE -- The active shooter situation is now over. The suspect, Jamin Harris, is now in custody after firing a rifle inside of his hotel room at the Shilo Inn in Richland.

First reports of the shooting came out around 5 a.m., for a disturbance between a male and a female. The woman attempted to leave and that is when the man, Harris, began firing rounds from a rifle he had in the room.

Upon arrival, Richland Police heard gunshots, and locked down the surrounding area, as a precaution.

"About 10 rounds were fired off," said Captain Jeff Taylor, with Richland Police Department. The Regional SWAT Team responded, and deescalated the situation.

Initial reports indicated the possibility of the shooter firing rounds in the direction of passing vehicles. Captain Taylor, clarified those reports to NBC Right Now, "because he [Harris] was shooting a rifle, those rounds are going through the walls and through the doors, and going out and into the public...an officer heard a bullet fly over his head."

Authorities kept people, and passing vehicles out of the area because of that danger.

Police say Harris is believed to be in his 30s and is from Oregon. He can potentially face reckless endangerment and felony assault charges.

No injuries were reported, there is some property damage to the hotel, the investigation is ongoing.

----------------------------------------------------------

RICHLAND, WA.-- Multiple agencies are in Richland right now dealing with an active shooter at the Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St, in Richland.

Authorities have a portion of George Washington Way blocked off, as the hotel can be seen off the the major roadway.

We got a report around six o'clock this morning, and a reporter is now on scene.

Officials told our reporter that they've heard multiple shots and the suspect is firing a rifle at passing cars. They have closed roads down in the area and are diverting traffic.

We will continue to update you as we find out more information.