Richland Bombers fall to Camas Papermakers in the State Championship game

Richland Bombers fall to Camas Papermakers in the State Championship game

Posted: Updated:

TACOMA, WA- Camas Papermakers win the 4A State Championship title against the Richland Bombers Saturday night, 24 to 14. 

It was the Bombers' first appearance since they won the title in 1999. 

