Undercooked chicken prompts recall

NBC RIGHT NOW - Nearly two million pounds of Ready-To-Eat Chicken products are being recalled because they may be under-cooked and could have bacteria.

The recall involves Ready-To-Eat Chicken produced from August 20th through November 30th. Some of the products have a "Hormel Natural Choice" label and others have a "Distributed by National Steak and Poultry" label.

The USDA says if you have the chicken, you should throw it away or return it where you bought it.

For more information on the exact products included in the recall, click here.