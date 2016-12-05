Public invited to participate in Rachel Road Alignment Study at public open house

RICHLAND, WA - An open house meeting is being held to help figure out the layout of a roadway development, and you're invited to head out and give your thoughts on what the road should look like.

We live in a growing community, and with that, city of Richland planners say there is a need for an east-to-west connector road between Leslie Road and Steptoe Street. It will be an extension of Rachel Road, and planners and developers have been working to create the street between Gage Boulevard and Clearwater Avenue.

Right now, a study with input from local homeowners, Kennewick School District, Richland Parks, and other community organizations are in the midst of figuring out what kind of roadway is best suited for Rachel Road.

But to help answer this question, they want your input.

"What should the road look like, should it be the city standard that has curb gutters, sidewalks, standard street lights?" asked Spencer Montgomery, Lead Transportation Planner with JUB Engineers. "Or given the sensitivity of this area, and the natural amenities that come with the Amon Creek natural preserve, should it be a little bit different: should it be a rural road section with shoulders and road side ditches, a separated pathway...things like that."

Even further than that, Montgomery says they are looking for your help to think of ideas to help make things in that area more accessible...like if there should there be information booths available, soft trails, or more defined trails for visitors.

All of the potential layouts will be displayed at the open house meeting for you to give your feedback to Montgomery and the rest of the people planning the future of the road.

At the meeting, you will get the chance to see mapped out plans, showing where the road will be: near a new housing development, a new school, Bonneville Power, and the Amon Creek preserve.

The big topic that planners want your help with is how to go about building near the preserve.

"A portion of the alignment is fixed - the eastern portion - but it's the western portion through the Amon Creek natural preserve that we want to work with the public to try to identify what are the issues and concerns about that how can we get a road through there," says Montgomery, "minimizing the impact but keeping the viability of the road to serve the community."

Alignment maps show each potential layout, marked with letters of the alphabet. Each of the roadway layouts works in different ways to preserve the nature in the area.

It's all about options, and tonight at the meeting these options will be discussed further.

To be part of the discussion and to learn more about the project, you can head out to the Reata Springs Church off of Leslie Road in Richland anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.