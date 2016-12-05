Journey to perform at Yakima Valley SunDome March 15, 2017

YAKIMA, WA - Rock band Journey has set a concert in Yakima at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Wednesday, March 15th, 2017, performing all their classic hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways,” and more. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10am.

Journey VIP Packages will be available, including premium seats, exclusive merchandise, and more. For more information, visit www.journeymusic.com.

Journey is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music, with iconic hits such as “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways,” “Only the Young,” “Open Arms,” “Lovin, Touchin', Squeezin’,” “Who's Crying Now,” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history. Since its formation in 1973 in San Francisco, Journey has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide, earning 19 Top 40 singles and 25 gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums, and has headlined multiple sold-out stadium tours. The Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified award holders. Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, and is the subject of the award-winning documentary, Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey. The band recently received a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination.