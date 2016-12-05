Level III Sex Offender change of address notification - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Level III Sex Offender change of address notification

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

John Cory Imus has been convicted of several offenses that require registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of his new residence. Further, his previous criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

Imus has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. HE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.

As of December 5th, 2016, The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is informing the public that Level III Offender John Cory Imus' new residence is now on the 1,600 block of Fruitvale Road, Yakima, WA 98902. Imus is 54 years old, white, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

His aliases include: Corey Imus, John Imus, John C. Imus, Jon Imus, John Corey Satch, John Cory Satch, John Speth, and John Cory Speth.

His convictions include the following:

Date                 Crime
Mar 13 2001      Voyeurism
Jan 18 1989      Indecent Exposure
Jun 4 2013        Voyeurism
Mar 13 2001      Voyeurism
Mar 13 2001      Voyeurism

    •   