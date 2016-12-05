5-year-old boy loses his life after being hit by truck at Granger gas station

GRANGER, WA - Washington State Patrol is still investigating the death of a 5-year-old who lost his life this weekend at a gas station in Yakima county.

Reporter Gilbert Magallon spoke to the owner of the gas station and learned that 5-year-old Santos Sanchez lost his life this Saturday after he was hit by a truck at a gas station in the town of Granger.

The tragedy happened at the Granger Travel Plaza, a convenience store and gas station.

The Sanchez family made a stop to get gas. After paying, Santos and his father exited the store together. When they reached a curb, Santos let go of his father's hand and ran to get to their vehicle that was parked at gas pump #4.

Meanwhile, the driver of a 2013 Toyota Tacoma truck pulled out of a parking space and began to leave the lot. As the driver was leaving, the boy ran between two parked cars and into the driver's path, when he was hit.

Local law enforcement say that they did whatever they could to save the child, but unfortunately, the injuries were too severe.

The owner of the store, who did not want to go on camera, says that the driver was not speeding when he was leaving the gas station, and that this tragedy was the result of a horrible accident.

The case is still under investigation.

If anyone wants to help the family in mourning, they can do so by going to their gofundme page for Santos.