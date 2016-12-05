City of Pasco to vote to invest in new animal shelter

PASCO, WA - The city of Pasco will vote on a new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. Reporter Mackenzie Allen learned that as part of the 2017 budget, the city will vote to invest $600,000 in a new shelter.

The cost of the new facility is estimated to be around $4 million, with costs shared between Pasco, Richland, and Kennewick.

So why now?

In 2009, a study revealed that the current facility is in poor condition and potentially too small. The new shelter would be 8,000 square feet and would be adjacent to the existing shelter in Pasco.

The cities of Richland and Kennewick will vote on funding the new shelter as part of their 2017 budgets tomorrow.