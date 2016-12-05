2016 Hometown Harvest Food Drive totals

TRI-CITIES AND YAKIMA, WA - Tonight we have an update on the totals for our Hometown Harvest Food Drive, and once again, our communities came out and fought against hunger full-force.

We collected enough to be able to provide nearly 84,000 meals.

Here's the breakdown: we collected 8,190 pounds of food, $9,450 in cash, and 6,000 hunger bags.

Northwest Harvest tells us there will still be some smaller food donations and some more money coming in this week, so these totals will continue to go up.

Congratulations and thank you to everyone who turned out to make our Hometown Harvest Food Drive a huge success.