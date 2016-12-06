Woman being charged for kidnapping Moses Lake girl

GRANT COUNTY, WA - U.S. Marshals in California have arrested a woman accused of kidnapping a six-year-old girl from Moses Lake.

57-year-old Shirley Ann Jackson from Waterville is being charged with first degree kidnapping.

The victim, Angel Jackson, was found safe and was reunited with her adoptive family.

Jackson had been a non-custodial caregiver for most of Angel's life and allegedly took the girl on May 13th after finding out her foster parents were getting legal custody.

She's expected to be in court today.