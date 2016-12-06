"Christmas en la plaza": tree lighting, ugly sweaters, caroling, and more in downtown Pasco

PASCO, WA - Come join your friends and neighbors for a very merry Downtown Pasco Christmas, this Saturday at 5:00 p.m.!

"Christmas en la Plaza", to be held on December 10th, is presented by the Downtown Pasco Development Authority. There will be a Christmas tree lighting, an ugly sweater party, luminaria lighting, caroling, music & karaoke, and free refreshments!

Below are the times for the events:

Christmas Program Schedule

5:00 p.m. – Welcome on behalf of DPDA from Emcee and introduction for Mayor Watkins

5:02 p.m. – Mayor Watkins to light up tree with remote, along with help from two “elves.”

5:05 p.m. – Light a luminaria Candle in memory of someone

5:10 p.m. – Tamales as a Mexican Christmas Tradition

5:15 p.m. – Begin tree decoration for kids and social hour for adults

5:45 p.m. – Kids Christmas Program

6:00 p.m. – Ugly Sweater Judging and word from Sponsor

6:15 p.m. – Crown Ugly Sweater Winner

6:20 p.m. – Sponsor acknowledgment and recognition

6:30 p.m. – Christmas Karaoke/Caroling

6:55 p.m. – Thank yous and a DPDA look forward to 2017

7:00 p.m. – Event ends